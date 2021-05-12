Wax Market Size, Share, Recent Trends, Global Industry Analysis 2021, Top Manufacturers, Revenue, Growth, Demand Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Wax market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Wax market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Wax Market is estimated to reach $11.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2024.In terms of volume, the market was valued at 4,929kilo tons in 2016 and expected to reach 6,473kilo tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016to2024. Wax is a distinct category of organic compounds that is hydrophobic, and pliable solids close to ambient temperatures. Wax is made up of various forms such as vegetable based, animal based, and synthetic based. Wax are soluble in nonpolar & organic solvents, but are insoluble in water. The wax market has become highly price volatile in recent years owing to the crude oil price volatility. The completely refined waxes are extensively used for candle making and as wax coatings for film, paper, and foil substrates utilized in the packaging industry. Some of the other beneficial applications of wax are building materials, cosmetics, inks, corrugated board, tire and rubber, PVC, and polishes.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325409



The growth of the global wax market is primarily driven by growing adoption of synthetic wax, and increasing applications of wax such as candle, coating & polishes, tire & rubber, and cosmetics. However, lack supply of paraffin wax, and rising prices of bio based & synthetic waxes are the major hindrance for the market growth. Further, high growth in demand for unconventional waxes is expected to pose new growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global wax is segmented into product type, application, and geography. The product type is sub-segmented into natural wax (vegetable wax, animal & insect wax, and others), synthetic wax (GTL wax, polymer wax, and others), and petroleum and mineral wax (paraffin wax, microcrystalline wax and others). Application segment is further sub-segmented into packaging, candles, rheology surface applications, cosmetics, health industries, board sizing, and other applications.

Based on geography, global wax market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Prominent players in the market include Exxon Mobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Blayson Group Ltd, PJSC Lukoil, Sasol Limited, HCl WAX, Sinopec Corp., Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., and International Group, Inc. among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Wax Market with respect to major segments such as product type, application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Wax Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Wax Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325409



Scope of the Global Wax Market

Product Type Segments

Natural Wax

Vegetable Wax

Animal & Insect Wax

Others

Synthetic Wax

GTL Wax

Polymer Wax

Others

Petroleum and Mineral Wax

Paraffin Wax

Microcrystalline Wax

Others

Application Segments

Packaging

Candles

Rheology Surface Applications

Cosmetics

Health Industries

Board Sizing

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

India Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Furfural Market

Flip Chip Technologies Market

Commercial Aircraft Market