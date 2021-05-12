Acrylic Surface Coating Market Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Top Vendor and Revenue Forecast to 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Acrylic Surface Coating market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Acrylic Surface Coating market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market is estimated to reach $41.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2024. Acrylic surface coating offers various benefits like easy application, low drying time, and eco-friendly nature which increase its applications in several end use areas. The growing investments about infrastructure expansion in emerging economies, increasing adoption from the end-use industries particularly automotive and construction, increasing demand for aesthetically attractive coatings, and rising governmental rules and regulations about green environment are predicted to generate high demand for acrylic surface coating over the forecast period. The recent trend of use of various technologies like waterborne coating, powder coating, solventborne coating in acrylic surface coating also boost the demand.

Major factors driving the global acrylic surface coating market are rising urbanization and infrastructure developments in developing nations, high adoption from the end use industries, green environment regulations. However, growing raw material prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, recent product invention and technological expansions to reduce environmental consequence would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global acrylic surface coating market are substrate, technology, application, and geography. By substrate, the market is bifurcated into plastic, concrete, metals, and other substrates. Technology comprises waterborne, solventborne, powder, and other technologies. Moreover, application is further bifurcated into construction, automotive, general industry, furniture, and other applications.

Geographically, global acrylic surface coating market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries, Inc., The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, SACAL International Group Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Asian Paints Limited, among others.

Scope of the Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market:

Substrate Segments

Plastic

Concrete

Metal

Other Substrates

Technology Segments

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder

Other Technologies

Application Segments

Construction

Automotive

General Industry

Furniture

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

