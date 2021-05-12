Counter UAS Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems. Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Counter UAS industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Counter UAS sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Counter UAS Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Laser Systems Electronic Systems Kinetic Systems Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Defense Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Detection Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 KW More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 meters More Than 100 meters



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Counter UAS Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Counter UAS market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Counter UAS market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Counter UAS market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Counter UAS Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

