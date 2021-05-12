World Intimate Underwear Market Research Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others

By End-User / Application

Women

Men

Kid

By Company

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

American Eagle (Aerie)

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Gunze

Jockey International

Triumph International

PVH

Cosmo Lady

Fast Retailing

Embrygroup

Aimer

Debenhams

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Lise Charmel

Your Sun

Tinsino

Bare Necessities

Wolf Lingerie

Hanky Panky

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Intimate Underwear Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Intimate Underwear Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Intimate Underwear Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Intimate Underwear Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Intimate Underwear Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Intimate Underwear Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Intimate Underwear Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Intimate Underwear Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Intimate Underwear Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Intimate Underwear Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Intimate Underwear Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

..…continued.

