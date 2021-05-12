Indoor Farming Technology Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

In March 2020, an expansion of collaboration between Signify and Planet Farms, an operator of vertical farms based in Italy, Europe. The collaboration is expected to boost the quality and yield of the crops with the help of the Philips GreenPower LED production. The Hardware segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing need to protect the crops from severe climatic conditions and maintain optimum growth conditions is expected to drive the hardware solutions’ growth. Indoor vertical farms are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for health-conscious consumers for high-quality organic crops has increased the adoption of indoor vertical farms.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Indoor Farming Technology industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Indoor Farming Technology sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Everlight Electronics, Philips Lighting, Netafim, Illumitex, Inc., Argus Control Systems, Logiqs B.V., Freight Farms, Signify, BrightFarms, and American Hydroponics, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Indoor Farming Technology on the basis of Component, Facility Type, Growth Mechanisms, Crop Type, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software & Services (web-based, cloud-based) Hardware (Lighting Systems, Irrigation Systems, Sensors, Climate Control Systems)

Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems Indoor vertical farms (Shipping Container, building-based) Glass or poly greenhouses

Growth Mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aeroponics Hydroponics Aquaponics Hybrid Soil-based

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Herbs & microgreens Fruits & Vegetables Flower & ornamentals Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Indoor Farming Technology Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Indoor Farming Technology market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Indoor Farming Technology market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Indoor Farming Technology market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

