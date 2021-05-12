Increase of Cosmetic and Personal Care Product Projects to Boost the Demand for Propionic acid Market through 2028

Fact.MR upcoming report on global Propionic acid market uncovers hidden opportunities and potential threats. The report gives an incisive coverage on the market through a detailed segmentation on its key growth drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges expected to prevail the market in the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the key trends and challenges that will affect global market in upcoming years? What are the factors that will influence the market demand? Which region will be the most lucrative for market throughout the forecast period? How will evolving regulatory policies impact the market growth? What is the impact of Covid-19 on the market?

Propionic acid: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end user, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –

Chemical

Agriculture

Healthcare

Personal care

Food and Beverages

On the basis of application, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –

Food preservation and food additive

Production of Cellulose acetate propionate

Chemical intermediate for herbicides, pharmaceuticals, dyes, textile and rubber products, plastics, plasticizers etc.

On the basis of grade, the Propionic acid market has been segmented as –

Biotech/Analytical(high purity)

Technical(low purity)

On the basis of region, the global Propionic acid market has been segmented as:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India S. Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Propionic acid Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Propionic acid market are BASF-SE, The Dow chemical company, Mitsubishi chemical holding, Eastman Chemical Company, The Perstorp Group, Hawkins, Inc., and Macco Organiques Inc, Linde AG

