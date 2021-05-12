Fibre to the Home Market Scope, Summary, Overview, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2029

Global Fibre to the Home Market: Overview

The global fibre to the home market is all set to gain increased sales avenues during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. This growth is attributed to plethora of factors. Booming artificial intelligence (AI) technology and IOT devices, rising entertainment options, increased online learning options, and smart home automation are some of the key factors owing to which the global fibre to the home market is expected to thrive in the upcoming years.

Global Fibre to the Home Market: Growth Dynamics

The global fibre to the home market is projected to witness increased demand avenues on the back of rising need for high Internet speed. A wide range of applications including smart gadgets, virtual reality, 3D learning, and VoIP applications need high-speed Internet to get efficient services. As a result, a wide range of population from all across the world is inclined toward the use of the fiber to the home technology for household as well as industrial purpose. This factor is driving the growth of the global fibre to the home market.

In recent years, the government bodies of many countries have taken initiatives to promote the development of smart home automation projects and smart city projects. This factor is a big positive for the global fibre to the home market. The enterprises engaged in the Internet services are required to invest lower amount for the fibre technology. As a result, they can offer this service at cheaper rate, which will promote more and more people to avail the fibre technology services. This factor will stimulate the growth of the global fibre to the home market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Fibre to the Home Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

The global fibre to the home market is moderately fragmented in nature. Presence of considerable number of well-established players connotes that the competitive landscape of the market for fibre to the home is extremely intense. To sustain in this high competition, vendors are using gamut of strategies. Increased number of joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions indicates that the global fibre to the home market will witness stupendous expansion opportunities in the upcoming years. In addition to this, numerous enterprises are entering into partnership agreements. This factor will fuel the market growth.

The list of important players in the global fibre to the home market includes:

Google Fiber Inc.

China Unicom

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Fios

Global Fibre to the Home Market: Regional Assessment

On regional front, the global fibre to the home market is expected to witness significant expansion avenues in Asia Pacific. Major population living in Asia Pacific is already using the fibre technology. Millions of people from the countries like Japan, China, and South Korea are by now subscribers VOIP technology. This factor is working as a driver for the fibre to the home market growth in Asia Pacific. In addition to this, various countries in the region are taking initiatives to promote market growth. A case in point here is China’s 2016 initiative named “Broadband China.” Through this initiative, country witnessed investments of over 180 billion dollars in infrastructure.

