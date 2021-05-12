North America E-learning Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario 2021-2025

A report on North America E-learning Market has been added by Kenneth Research that contains profound analysis and assessment collected from both primary and secondary information sources, coupled with the information received from industry professionals across the value chain. The North America E-learning Market is anticipated to grow on the back of the increasing number of limited service restaurant chains that are coming up in nations worldwide. Limited service restaurants offer a selected number of items in its menu and the patrons can usually dine in or collect their food. Such restaurants provide consumers the comfort to consume the food based on their preferences, which is therefore inducing restaurant owners to increasingly invest on new limited service restaurant chains.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

North America E-learning market is expected to grow by 11.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $159.1 billion by 2026 owing to the rising need for remote teaching and online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 58 figures, this 130-page report “North America E-learning Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Learning Mode, Technology, Material Source, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America E-learning market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America E-learning market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Learning Mode, Technology, Material Source, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Content

• Service

• Instructor Support

Based on Learning Mode, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Self-paced E-learning

• Instructor-led E-learning

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Online E-learning

• Mobile E-learning

• Rapid E-learning

• VR & AR Technology

• Learning Management System (LMS)

• Lecture Capture Solutions (LCS)

• Learning Content Management System

• Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS)

• Other Technologies

Based on Material Source, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Open Educational Resources (OER)

• Cloud Learning Management System (CLMS)

• On-Premise Learning Management System (OLMS)

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Training

• Testing

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Academic

• K-12

• Higher Education

• Vocational

Corporate

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

Government

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Learning Mode, Technology, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America E-learning market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Adobe Systems Inc.

Allen Interactions Inc.

Apollo Education Group

Aptara, Inc.

BlackBoard Learn

Cengage Learning

CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Education

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Desire2learn

Docebo

Educomp Solutions Ltd

GP Strategies Corp.

Instructure Inc.

Intuition Publishing

Kallidus Ltd

Learning Pool

McGraw-Hill Education

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

NIIT Ltd

Oracle Corporation

Pearson Plc

Saba Software

Skillsoft Corp

Tata Interactive Systems

The British Council

Thomson Reuters Corp

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

