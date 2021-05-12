Global E-sports Market Is Set To Expand At A Steady Cagr Of Around 5% Throughout The 2021-2025

A report on Global E-sports Market has been added by Kenneth Research that contains profound analysis and assessment collected from both primary and secondary information sources, coupled with the information received from industry professionals across the value chain. The Global E-sports Market is anticipated to grow on the back of the increasing number of limited service restaurant chains that are coming up in nations worldwide. Limited service restaurants offer a selected number of items in its menu and the patrons can usually dine in or collect their food. Such restaurants provide consumers the comfort to consume the food based on their preferences, which is therefore inducing restaurant owners to increasingly invest on new limited service restaurant chains.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global e-sports market is expected to grow by 18.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $7,302.3 million by 2030 owing to the rising need for remote sports and virtual games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 92 tables and 113 figures, this 200-page report “Global E-sports Market 2020-2030 by Game Type, Revenue Source, Device, Streaming Platform, Audience Type, Viewer Gender, Age Group, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global e-sports market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global e-sports market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Game Type, Revenue Source, Device, Streaming Platform, Audience Type, Viewer Gender, Age Group, and Region.

Based on Game Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

• Player vs. Player (PvP)

• First Person Shooters (FPS)

• Real Time Strategy (RTS)

• Massive Multiplayer Online Games (MMOG)

• Other Game Types

Based on Revenue Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Game Publisher Fee

Merchandize & Tickets

Advertisement

Sponsorships

• IT Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Drink & Beverage

• Financial Institutes & Banks

• Retail Industry

• Others

Media Rights

• Subscriptions

• Online Advertisements

Other Revenue Sources

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• PCs

• Consoles

• Laptops & Tablets

• Smartphones

• Other Devices

Based on Streaming Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• YouTube

• Twitch

• Hayu

• DouYu

• Other Streaming Platforms

Based on Audience Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and viewership (million) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Regular Viewers

• Occasional Viewers

Based on Viewer Gender, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and viewership (million) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Male Viewers

• Female Viewers

Based on Age Group, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and viewership (million) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• <18 Year Old Viewers

• 19-25 Year Old Viewers

• 26-35 Year Old Viewers

• >35 Year Old Viewers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Egypt, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Game Type, Revenue Source, and Device over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global e-sports market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Cloud9

Counter Logic Gaming

EA Sports.

Echo Fox Fnatic

Electronic Arts Inc.

Envy Gaming

Epic Games Inc.

G2 Esports

Gfinity Plc

Hi-Rez Studios

Immortals

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

Modern Times Group MTG AB

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Team Liquid

Team SoloMid

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Valve Corporation

