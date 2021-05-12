Global E-commerce Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts 2021-2025

A report on Global E-commerce Market has been added by Kenneth Research that contains profound analysis and assessment collected from both primary and secondary information sources, coupled with the information received from industry professionals across the value chain. The Global E-commerce Market is anticipated to grow on the back of the increasing number of limited service restaurant chains that are coming up in nations worldwide. Limited service restaurants offer a selected number of items in its menu and the patrons can usually dine in or collect their food. Such restaurants provide consumers the comfort to consume the food based on their preferences, which is therefore inducing restaurant owners to increasingly invest on new limited service restaurant chains.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global E-commerce market will reach $66,932.1 billion by 2030, growing by 13.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the rising online shopping and digital transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 86 figures, this 172-page report “Global E-commerce Market 2020-2030 by Trade Category (B2B, B2C, C2C, C2B), Type of Commodities, Payment Method, Distribution Channel, Business Model, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global E-commerce market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global E-commerce market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Trade Category, Type of Commodities, Payment Method, Distribution Channel, Business Model, and Region.

Based on Trade Category, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• B2B

• B2C

• C2C

• C2B

Based on Type of Commodities, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Electronic Goods

• Apparels and Footwear

• Travel and Leisure

• Food and Beverage

• Home Appliances and Furniture

• Health and Beauty

• Automotive Parts

• Other Product Types

Based on Payment Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Net Banking

• Credit Card

• Debit Card

• e-Wallet

• Other Payment Methods

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Retail

• Wholesale

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Brick-to-Click

• Pure Click

• Click-to-Brick

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Trade Category, Type of Commodities, and Payment Method over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global E-commerce market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

ChinaAseanTrade.com

Craigslist, Inc.

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc.

eworldtrade.com

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Groupon

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

JD.com Inc.

KellySearch.com

Macy’s Inc.

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

ThomasNet Inc

Walmart Inc.

The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.

