Mustard Seed Market to Witness Healthy Growth with Relatively Higher Demand for Industrial Applications through 2028

The report on the Mustard Seed market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceedings and the impact on the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the report ponders over the various factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the market once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and drivers are discussed in the report in detail.

Mustard Seed Market Segmentation

Global mustard seed market is segmented into product type, application, sales channels and region. On the basis of product type the global mustard seed market is segmented into, white/yellow mustard seeds, black mustard seeds and sarepta mustard seeds. The sarepta mustard seeds segment is further sub-segmented into, brown and oriental mustard seeds. Oriental mustard seeds are darker in color in comparison to the yellow mustard seeds mainly due to its high content of phenolic compounds.

White or yellow mustard seeds have the least pungent taste while black mustard seeds are the most pungent mustard seeds. By application the global mustard seeds market is segmented into, industrial application, commercial application and Household. Industrial application of mustard seeds includes its use in food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care and other applications. Food and beverages segment is the dominant application segment in the overall mustard seeds market attributable to its widespread use as a condiment.

Mustard oil extracted from mustard seeds is widely used across Asian countries. Mustard seeds are also used in salad dressing in countries such as U.S., Canada and other European countries. Apart from this application of mustard seeds in cosmetic is widespread wherein mustard seeds are used as a natural scrub, hydrating agent, age defying agent and aids in hair growth, thus contributing towards revenue generation in the overall mustard seeds market.

On the basis of sales channel the global mustard seeds market is segmented into, direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales channels are further sub-segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and other retail formats.

On the basis of region the global mustard seed market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, CIS & Russia, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is the largest market for mustard seed globally attributable to increasing demand for mustard oil and mustard paste in cooking across the regions. Europe and Asia Pacific is the largest producer of mustard seeds globally thus contributing towards their overall revenue contribution in the global mustard seeds market. Apart from this Canada is also one of the leading producer of mustard seeds globally.

What information can the readers gather form the market study?

Enumerated competitive breakdown, including market share of each vendor, revenue generation, and regional footprint.

Granulation of the market at regional and country level to discuss the returns, and growth prospects in these regions.

Elaboration of each segment as per progress outlook and impact on the global market.

Historical data and forecast of the global market in terms of value and volume.

Description of keyword distribution channel, customers, and data sources.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR is committed to offer unbiased and independent market research solutions to its clients. Each market report of Fact.MR is compiled after months of exhaustive research. We bank on a mix of tried-and-tested and innovative research methodologies to offer the most comprehensive and accurate information. Our main sources of research include,

Primary research

Secondary research

Trade research

Focused interviews

Social media analysis

