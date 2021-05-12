Automotive Accelerator Pedal Module Market Projected To Account For Greater Demand Over 2018 To 2028

Global Market: Introduction
The increasing use of sensor-based accelerators is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of the automotive accelerator module market during the forecast period.
Moreover, the increasing demand for accelerator pedal modules from passenger and commercial vehicle OEMs is also anticipated to give traction to the growth of automotive accelerator pedal module market over the forecast period. The growth of automotive industry will further add to the growth of market in the near future.
Global Automotive Accelerator Pedal Module Market: Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific and North America are expected to witness significant growth in the automotive accelerator pedal module market due to estimated growth in the automotive sector in emerging economics, such as the U.S., China and India over the forecast period. Germany is expected to be the leading automotive and automobile market in Western Europe.
Hence, the region is estimated to grow with a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for automotive accelerator pedal modules in the growing automotive sector in the region.
Latin America, in particular, is projected to upkeep the growth of the accelerator pedal module market due to the growing usage of automotive parking heaters in passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region.
Japan is expected to support the growth of the automotive accelerator pedal module market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of automotive manufacturers in this region.
The MEA region is expected to witness relatively slow market growth as the region accounts for limited new vehicle production.
Global Automotive Accelerator Pedal Module Market: Key Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive accelerator pedal module market include:
- KSR International Co.
- CTS Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Denso Corporation
- ComeSys Ltd.
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Donghee
- Rotary Electronics
- Magna International
- Mikuni Corporation
- F-Tech Inc.
