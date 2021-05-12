Desktop 3D Printer Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

In September 2020, Stratasys, a leading market player, made an announcement about the signing of a technical collaborative agreement with Team Penske, a motorsport outfit firm. In the medical sector, desktop 3D printer are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market. Digital fabrication technology has made desktop 3D printing cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application, such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Desktop 3D Printer industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Desktop 3D Printer sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global desktop 3D printer market on the basis of material, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metals Plastics Composites Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Consumer Products Healthcare Education Printed Electronics Food and Culinary Jewelry Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Desktop 3D Printer Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Desktop 3D Printer market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Desktop 3D Printer market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Desktop 3D Printer market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

