Global World Event Management Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Event Management Software , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Event Management Software market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Venue management software

Event registration software

Ticketing software

Event planning software

Event marketing software

Analytics software

Others

By End-User / Application

Corporate

Education

Government

Third-party planners

Others

By Company

Cvent

Active Network

Xing Events

Etouches

Eventbrite

Ungerboeck Software International

Dean Evans and Associates

Certain

Lanyon Solutions

Zerista

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Event Management Software Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Event Management Software Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Event Management Software Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Event Management Software Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume () by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume

Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume () by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume () by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume () by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Event Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Event Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Event Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Event Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Event Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Event Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Event Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Event Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Event Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Event Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Event Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Event Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Event Management Software Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Event Management Software Market Volume () and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Event Management Software Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume () Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Event Management Software Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

….continued

