Global Airport Retail MarketSize, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Airport Retail market In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Airport Retail business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Airport Retail market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Airport Retail value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Electronic Products

Food and Beverages

Fashion and Accessories

Pharmacy Products and Arts

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Independent Stores and Showrooms

Duty-Free Stores

Restaurants

Supermarkets

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aer Rianta International cpt

Shilla Duty Free

Autogrill

Dufry AG

Duty Free Shoppers Ltd

Dubai Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free

Gebr. Heinemann

Nuance Group

LS Travel Retail

Stellar Partners, Inc

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Airport Retail market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Airport Retail market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Airport Retail players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Airport Retail with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Airport Retail submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Airport Retail Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Airport Retail Segment by Type

2.2.1 Electronic Products

2.2.2 Electronic Products

2.2.3 Fashion and Accessories

2.2.4 Pharmacy Products and Arts

2.3 Airport Retail Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Airport Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Airport Retail Segment by Application

2.4.1 Independent Stores and Showrooms

2.4.2 Duty-Free Stores

2.4.3 Restaurants

2.4.4 Supermarkets

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Airport Retail Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Airport Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Airport Retail by Players

3.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Airport Retail Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Airport Retail by Regions

4.1 Airport Retail Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Airport Retail Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Airport Retail Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Airport Retail Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Airport Retail Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Airport Retail Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Airport Retail Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Airport Retail Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Airport Retail Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Airport Retail Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Airport Retail Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Airport Retail by Countries

7.2 Europe Airport Retail Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Airport Retail Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Airport Retail by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Airport Retail Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Airport Retail Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Airport Retail Market Forecast

10.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Airport Retail Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Airport Retail Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Airport Retail Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Airport Retail Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Aer Rianta International cpt

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.1.3 Aer Rianta International cpt Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Aer Rianta International cpt News

11.2 Shilla Duty Free

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.2.3 Shilla Duty Free Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Shilla Duty Free News

11.3 Autogrill

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.3.3 Autogrill Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Autogrill News

11.4 Dufry AG

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.4.3 Dufry AG Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Dufry AG News

11.5 Duty Free Shoppers Ltd

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.5.3 Duty Free Shoppers Ltd Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Duty Free Shoppers Ltd News

11.6 Dubai Duty Free

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.6.3 Dubai Duty Free Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Dubai Duty Free News

11.7 Lotte Duty Free

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.7.3 Lotte Duty Free Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Lotte Duty Free News

11.8 Gebr. Heinemann

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.8.3 Gebr. Heinemann Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Gebr. Heinemann News

11.9 Nuance Group

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.9.3 Nuance Group Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Nuance Group News

11.10 LS Travel Retail

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Airport Retail Product Offered

11.10.3 LS Travel Retail Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 LS Travel Retail News

11.11 Stellar Partners, Inc

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures

Table Product Specifications of Airport Retail

Figure Airport Retail Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Airport Retail Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Airport Retail Market Size CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Table Major Players of Electronic Products

Table Major Players of Food and Beverages

Table Major Players of Fashion and Accessories

Table Major Players of Pharmacy Products and Arts

Table Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Electronic Products Market Size Growth Rate

Figure Global Food and Beverages Market Size Growth Rate

Figure Global Fashion and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate

Figure Global Pharmacy Products and Arts Market Size Growth Rate

Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Independent Stores and Showrooms (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global Independent Stores and Showrooms YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Duty-Free Stores (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global Duty-Free Stores YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Restaurants (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global Restaurants YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Supermarkets (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global Supermarkets YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Others (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Figure Global Others YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Table Global Airport Retail Market Size by Application (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Figure Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

….continued

