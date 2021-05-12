Global Airport Retail MarketSize, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Airport Retail market In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Airport Retail business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Airport Retail market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Airport Retail value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Electronic Products
Food and Beverages
Fashion and Accessories
Pharmacy Products and Arts
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Independent Stores and Showrooms
Duty-Free Stores
Restaurants
Supermarkets
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Aer Rianta International cpt
Shilla Duty Free
Autogrill
Dufry AG
Duty Free Shoppers Ltd
Dubai Duty Free
Lotte Duty Free
Gebr. Heinemann
Nuance Group
LS Travel Retail
Stellar Partners, Inc
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Airport Retail market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Airport Retail market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Airport Retail players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Airport Retail with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Airport Retail submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Airport Retail Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Airport Retail Segment by Type
2.2.1 Electronic Products
2.2.3 Fashion and Accessories
2.2.4 Pharmacy Products and Arts
2.3 Airport Retail Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Airport Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Airport Retail Segment by Application
2.4.1 Independent Stores and Showrooms
2.4.2 Duty-Free Stores
2.4.3 Restaurants
2.4.4 Supermarkets
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Airport Retail Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Airport Retail Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Airport Retail by Players
3.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Airport Retail Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Airport Retail by Regions
4.1 Airport Retail Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Airport Retail Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Airport Retail Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Airport Retail Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Airport Retail Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Airport Retail Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Airport Retail Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Airport Retail Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Airport Retail Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Airport Retail Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Airport Retail Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Airport Retail by Countries
7.2 Europe Airport Retail Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Airport Retail Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Airport Retail by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Airport Retail Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Airport Retail Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Airport Retail Market Forecast
10.1 Global Airport Retail Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Airport Retail Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Airport Retail Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Airport Retail Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Airport Retail Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Aer Rianta International cpt
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.1.3 Aer Rianta International cpt Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Aer Rianta International cpt News
11.2 Shilla Duty Free
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.2.3 Shilla Duty Free Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Shilla Duty Free News
11.3 Autogrill
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.3.3 Autogrill Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Autogrill News
11.4 Dufry AG
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.4.3 Dufry AG Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Dufry AG News
11.5 Duty Free Shoppers Ltd
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.5.3 Duty Free Shoppers Ltd Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Duty Free Shoppers Ltd News
11.6 Dubai Duty Free
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.6.3 Dubai Duty Free Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Dubai Duty Free News
11.7 Lotte Duty Free
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.7.3 Lotte Duty Free Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Lotte Duty Free News
11.8 Gebr. Heinemann
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.8.3 Gebr. Heinemann Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Gebr. Heinemann News
11.9 Nuance Group
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.9.3 Nuance Group Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Nuance Group News
11.10 LS Travel Retail
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Airport Retail Product Offered
11.10.3 LS Travel Retail Airport Retail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 LS Travel Retail News
11.11 Stellar Partners, Inc
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures
Table Product Specifications of Airport Retail
Figure Airport Retail Report Years Considered
Figure Market Research Methodology
Figure Global Airport Retail Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)
Table Airport Retail Market Size CAGR by Region 2014-2024 ($ Millions)
Table Major Players of Electronic Products
Table Major Players of Food and Beverages
Table Major Players of Fashion and Accessories
Table Major Players of Pharmacy Products and Arts
Table Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Figure Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Figure Global Electronic Products Market Size Growth Rate
Figure Global Food and Beverages Market Size Growth Rate
Figure Global Fashion and Accessories Market Size Growth Rate
Figure Global Pharmacy Products and Arts Market Size Growth Rate
Figure Airport Retail Market: Independent Stores and Showrooms (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Independent Stores and Showrooms (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Independent Stores and Showrooms YoY Growth ($ Millions)
Figure Airport Retail Market: Duty-Free Stores (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Duty-Free Stores (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Duty-Free Stores YoY Growth ($ Millions)
Figure Airport Retail Market: Restaurants (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Restaurants (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Restaurants YoY Growth ($ Millions)
Figure Airport Retail Market: Supermarkets (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Supermarkets (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Supermarkets YoY Growth ($ Millions)
Figure Airport Retail Market: Others (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Airport Retail Market: Others (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Figure Global Others YoY Growth ($ Millions)
Table Global Airport Retail Market Size by Application (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Global Airport Retail Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
….continued
