Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Logikcull
Nextpoint
CloudNine Discovery
E-STET
Zapproved
Safelink Data Rooms
IPRO
Sherpa Software
OpenText
Cicayda
Swiftype
Algolia
Legal Discovery
LexisNexis
Docket Alarm
Archevos
DFLabs
SysTools Software
KCura
Company 20
Major applications as follows:
Law Firm
Research
Consultant
Industrial
Others
Major Type as follows:
Data Mapping
Legal Hold
Electronic Message
Project
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global eDiscovery (Software On-Premise Software Off-Premise Software and Services) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Logikcull
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Logikcull
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Logikcull
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Nextpoint
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Nextpoint
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Nextpoint
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 CloudNine Discovery
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of CloudNine Discovery
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of CloudNine Discovery
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 E-STET
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of E-STET
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of E-STET
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Zapproved
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Zapproved
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Zapproved
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Safelink Data Rooms
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Safelink Data Rooms
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Safelink Data Rooms
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 IPRO
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of IPRO
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of IPRO
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Sherpa Software
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Sherpa Software
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Sherpa Software
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 OpenText
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of OpenText
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of OpenText
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Cicayda
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Cicayda
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Cicayda
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Swiftype
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Swiftype
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Swiftype
3.11.4 Recent Development
3.12 Algolia
3.12.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Algolia
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Algolia
3.12.4 Recent Development
3.13 Legal Discovery
3.13.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Legal Discovery
3.13.2 Product & Services
3.13.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Legal Discovery
3.13.4 Recent Development
3.14 LexisNexis
3.14.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of LexisNexis
3.14.2 Product & Services
3.14.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of LexisNexis
3.14.4 Recent Development
3.15 Docket Alarm
3.15.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Docket Alarm
3.15.2 Product & Services
3.15.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Docket Alarm
3.15.4 Recent Development
3.16 Archevos
3.16.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Archevos
3.16.2 Product & Services
3.16.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Archevos
3.16.4 Recent Development
3.17 DFLabs
3.17.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of DFLabs
3.17.2 Product & Services
3.17.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of DFLabs
3.17.4 Recent Development
3.18 SysTools Software
3.18.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of SysTools Software
3.18.2 Product & Services
3.18.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of SysTools Software
3.18.4 Recent Development
3.19 KCura
3.19.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of KCura
3.19.2 Product & Services
3.19.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of KCura
3.20 Company 20
3.20.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Company 20
3.20.2 Product & Services
3.20.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Company 20
…continued
