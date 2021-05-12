Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2028 by region/country and subsectors.

The study methodologies used to examine the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing Internet and wearable medical device penetration and growing trend of smart factories and automation of various manufacturing processes. Adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and devices to enable more flexible manufacturing processes and to improve productivity has been increasing.

The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market in 2020. Increasing adoption of IoT-based sensor solutions in manufacturing, automotive, transportation, and healthcare industries in countries in the region is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Acuity Brands, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Google Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HTC Corporation, IBM, Infineon Technologies, and Intel Corporation.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Transport

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Chemical sensors

Light sensors

Motion sensors

Other sensors

Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wired

Wireless

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

