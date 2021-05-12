Siding Market Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The global siding market is projected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving the market include shift in lifestyle of consumers and rising population worldwide.

Based on the types, the Siding market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In January 2019, Westlake Chemical acquired NAKAN, a PVC compounding solutions company based in France. NAKAN’s products are used in various industries, including automotive, building & construction, and medical.

Based on application, the market has been classified into residential & non-residential. The residential segment is projected to register a growth rate of 4.3% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increase in per capita income, and changing lifestyle are some of the key factors boosting the residential segment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emissions of human-based dioxin have declined by more than 90% since 1990. At the same time, the production of vinyl, especially vinyl siding, has risen significantly.

North America is projected to dominate the global siding market during the forecast period. Various rules and regulations imposed by the statutory authorities, inclination toward modern décor, and availability of cost-effective materials are major factors driving the siding market in North America. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the siding market include James Hardie Limited Plc, Westlake Chemical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Boral Limited, Cornerstone Building Brands, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, and Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Wood

Vinyl

Siding

Concrete

Bricks

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

