Road Safety Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Road Safety Market will be worth USD 5.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Road Safety market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Road Safety market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Redflex Holdings, an innovative global technology company, which designs and creates solutions that enable smarter cities, announced the launch of Halo Edge. The Halo Edge is the next generation (deep learning-based algorithms) intelligent ANPR camera solution that delivers Clean Air or low emissions zones detection.

The Red Light & Speed Enforcement segment held the largest market share of 51.2% in 2019. The increasing need to reduce the number of collisions and right-angle crashes has increased the adoption of the Red Light & Speed Enforcement.

Professional services are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. The increasing need for the improvement of operational efficiency, wise financial management, and business productivity are driving the growth of the professional services in the road safety market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Adoption of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data analytics solution in the transportation system has driven the growth of road safety solutions in the region.

Key participants include SWARCO, REDFLEX HOLDINGS, SENSYS GATSO GROUP, JENOPTIK, IDEMIA, KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, FLIR SYSTEMS, CUBIC CORPORATION, and SIEMENS, among others.

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Incident Detection & Response

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)/Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR)

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Managed Services

Professional Services (Support and maintenance, System Integration and deployment, Consulting and Training)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Buy

