Global World Construction Project Management Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Construction Project Management Software , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Construction Project Management Software market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Installed-PC Software
Installed-Mobile Software
Cloud-based Software
By End-User / Application
General contractors
Building owners
Independent construction managers
Sub-contractors
By Company
Aconex Ltd
Procore
Oracle
Viewpoint, Inc
Odoo S.A
Buildertrend
CMiC
Sage
Co-construct
Jiansoft
e-Builder
Yonyou
MyCollab
Jonas
Jinshisoft
Microsoft
Fieldwire
GLODON
RedTeam
eSUB
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Construction Project Management Software Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Volume () by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Volume () by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Volume () by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Volume () by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Project Management Software Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Construction Project Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Construction Project Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Project Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Construction Project Management Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Construction Project Management Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Construction Project Management Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Construction Project Management Software Market Share by R
….continued
