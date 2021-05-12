Global World Construction Estimating Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Construction Estimating Software , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Construction Estimating Software market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Installed-PC
Installed-Mobile
By End-User / Application
Party A
Intermediaries
Construction Party
By Company
UDA Technologies
Bluebeam
RedTeam
Microsoft
JBKnowledge
Takeoff Live
FastEST
Vision InfoSoft
QuoteSoft
eTakeoff
ProEst
BuildingConnected
PrioSoft
Advanced Electrical Technologies
AppliCad
Glodon
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Construction Estimating SoftwareMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.GE Healthcare UDA Technologies
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of UDA Technologies
12.2 Bluebeam
12.3 RedTeam
12.4 Microsoft
12.5 JBKnowledge
12.6 Takeoff Live
12.7 FastEST
12.8 Vision InfoSoft
12.9 QuoteSoft
12.10 eTakeoff
12.11 ProEst
12.12 BuildingConnected
12.13 PrioSoft
12.14 Advanced Electrical Technologies
12.15 AppliCad
12.16 Glodon
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
….continued
