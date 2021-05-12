Global World Construction Estimating Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Construction Estimating Software is a type of software designed for contractors to estimate construction costs for a specific project. They designed to avoid lose revenue due to inaccurate and inefficient estimating, and save time and money at the same time.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Construction Estimating Software , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Construction Estimating Software market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Installed-PC

Installed-Mobile

By End-User / Application

Party A

Intermediaries

Construction Party

By Company

UDA Technologies

Bluebeam

RedTeam

Microsoft

JBKnowledge

Takeoff Live

FastEST

Vision InfoSoft

QuoteSoft

eTakeoff

ProEst

BuildingConnected

PrioSoft

Advanced Electrical Technologies

AppliCad

Glodon

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Construction Estimating Software Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Construction Estimating Software Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume () Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Construction Estimating SoftwareMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Construction Estimating Software Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.GE Healthcare UDA Technologies

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of UDA Technologies

12.2 Bluebeam

12.3 RedTeam

12.4 Microsoft

12.5 JBKnowledge

12.6 Takeoff Live

12.7 FastEST

12.8 Vision InfoSoft

12.9 QuoteSoft

12.10 eTakeoff

12.11 ProEst

12.12 BuildingConnected

12.13 PrioSoft

12.14 Advanced Electrical Technologies

12.15 AppliCad

12.16 Glodon

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

….continued

