Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends, Development Strategies, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.45 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rising geriatric population and the increase in incidence of disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, injuries to the spine, cerebral paralysis, and other age-related disorders are expected to drive the global rehabilitation robotics market growth over the forecast timeframe. Also, market growth is expected to be further fueled by hospital-initiated initiatives to offer neurorehabilitation to patients.

Due to the proliferation of a well-established robotic industry as well as the rising implementation of advanced assistive robotics treatment and robotic rehabilitation, the region of North America accounted for the largest market with a share of 35.4% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, ReWalk Robotics, Ltd., received United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the sale of its ReStore Exo-Suit, the first soft robotic system for stroke treatment across the U.S., which is expected to strengthen its presence in the North America region.

The therapeutic segment held the largest market share of 51.6% in 2019 in the rehabilitation robotics market due to the continuous growing technological developments in the therapeutic robotics system.

The gait therapy segment is expected to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period owing to the high incidence of neurological disabilities and the need for high-intensity therapeutic gait rehabilitation robotic systems for severely affected neurological patients.

The neurological application segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to the rising incidence of neurological conditions and the growing ageing population.

Key participants include Myomo Inc., ABILITY Switzerland AG, Bionik, Inc., Hocoma AG, AlterG, Inc., Motek Medical B.V., Reha Technology AG, Cyberdyne Inc., Man&Tel Co., Ltd., and ReWalk Robotics, Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market on the basis of type, body part, therapy, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Therapeutic Exoskeleton Assistive Others

Body Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Lower Extremity Upper Extremity

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Balance Gait Limb Mobility

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurology Orthopedics Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Rehabilitation Robotics industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population affected by chronic diseases

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of robotic rehabilitation devices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Rehabilitation Robotics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Therapeutic

5.1.2. Exoskeleton

5.1.3. Assistive

5.1.4. Others

