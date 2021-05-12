Bioplastics Market Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Business Opportunities, Key Players, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global bioplastics market is projected to be worth USD 25.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The bioplastics market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in end-use applications, such as packaging, textile, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, agriculture, and building & construction. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the market’s growth.

A few benefits of bioplastics comprise reduced carbon footprint, reduced consumption of non-renewable sources, savings in energy during production, decrease in non-biodegradable waste responsible for environmental pollution, and absence of any chemical that may pose a health hazard and hence are suitable for food packaging by keeping the flavor and smell intact.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2018, Teijin Ltd. made an announcement about the development of a formable film, which is resistant to gasoline and produced from PLA NEXT® bioplastic to substitute chrome plating, adopted by Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd. for use in the nonconductive door handles having smart-entry systems.

Non-biodegradable bioplastics contributed to a larger market share of around 60.0% in 2019, owing to its widespread usage attributed to its low cost, durability, and versatility. Polylactic acid (PLA) is the most widely used non-biodegradable bioplastic.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF), a biodegradable bioplastic, is currently under development and is estimated to be commercially available by 2023.

The bioplastics market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 16.2% in the forecast period, due to the spiraling consumption of bioplastics such as polylactic acid in the packaging, textile, automotive, construction, and medical applications, which are being boosted by the demand in emerging economies in the region.

Key participants include BASF SE, NatureWorks, Biome Plastics, Braskem, Biotec, Total Corbion, Plantic Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Novamont SPA, and Toray Industries, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bioplastics market on the basis of type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biodegradable Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Starch Blends Others Non-Biodegradable Polyethylene (PE) Polyamide (PA) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) Polypropylene (PP) Others Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Packaging Textile Automotive & Transportation Consumer Goods Agriculture Building & Construction Others



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Bioplastics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

