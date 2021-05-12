Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising prevalence of hydrocephalus among the worldwide population is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Since 2000, over 370,000 American service embers have suffered a TBI (traumatic brain injury), one of the factors of hydrocephalus. It is anticipated that 14.0% of those who have had an extreme brain injury cause hydrocephalus. Besides, the rising incidence of tumors, infectious diseases, and brain hemorrhages among the pediatric population is expected to further drive the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, Arkis Biosciences Inc. acquired by Integra LifeSciences Corporation. This deal will enhance Integra’s position as the global leader in innovative catheter technology and expand its offering for neurocritical care.

The shunts and valve segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4.6%, due to this method helps medical practitioners to easily collect cerebrospinal fluid samples.

Over the forecast timeline, the hospital sector is expected to dominate the market, since cerebrospinal fluid devices are being used in brain surgery and traumatic brain injury treatment.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus among the elderly and the pediatric population. Europe region is expected to grow significantly owing to the presence of major market players and the growing biopharmaceutical industry.

Key participants include Möller Medical GmbH, Elekta AB, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sophysa SA, BeckerSmith Medical, Inc, Dispomedica GmbH, DePuy Synthes Companies, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market on the basis of product, patient type, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Critical Care Product Shunts & Valves Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Geriatric Adult Pediatric

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinics Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Cerebrospinal Fluid Management industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

