Assessment Services Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global assessment services market is projected to be worth USD 11.47 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report analyzes the Assessment Services market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Assessment Services market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The assessment services market is projected to observe a high demand by the year 2027. The growing necessity of competition-conducting authorities’ associated with tests, such as TOEFL and PAPI 3, to sign up specialist exam-conducting firms and growing inclination among the various sectors to opt online computer-based tests drives the market growth. Concentrating on professional developments through assessment services help employees in developing their skills and improving their performance.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, SHL, a company involved in providing assessment services, entered into a strategic alliance with IBM Corporation for offering talent assessments services to businesses worldwide.

The MCCEE is a screening examination that evaluates the basic medical knowledge and problem solving of a candidate at a level similar to a minimally skilled medical student carrying out his or her medical study in Canada and about to go for supervised practice.

K-12 sector indicates the companies which are specialized catering to the 12 years, Kindergarten to 12th grade. Byju’s Think & Learn is a K-12 based online platform that offers plenty of courses focusing on India’s K-12 students. The company provides improved learning service through online next-level intuitive graphical programs and enhanced self-assessment services.

The market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a growing number of competitive certifications tests, the increasing necessity for skill assessment for better employability, and the rising labor force population in the region.

Key market participants comprise Korn Ferry, Pearson VUE, IBM Corporation, TeamLease, Aon PLC, DDI, Mettl, Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., PSI Services LLC, and Talent Plus Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global assessment services market on the basis of product type, services type, medium, sectors, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Psychometric Test Aptitude Tests Coding Tests Others

Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Entrance Assessment Services Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services Certification Assessment Pre-Employment Assessment Service Development Assessment Service

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) K-12 Higher Education Corporate Government



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Assessment Services industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

A complete overview of the global Assessment Services market.

Detailed examination of the various market dynamics, including drivers, opportunities, challenges, threats, constraints, and development prospects prevailing in the global market.

Diverse market trends observed on regional and global levels. The report also elaborates on the market size and shares governed by the major geographies, combined with aprecisegrowth forecast analysis, cost analysis, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulatory framework.

A vivid analysis of the company profiles of the key market contenders operating in the global Assessment Services market.

Extensive research & development assessment, and a detailed study of the growing demand for new products and the increasing application of the existing andnew products.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Assessment Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Assessment Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. A rise in the number of competitive & certification tests

4.2.2.2. Surging demand for skill assessment for better employability

4.2.2.3. A rapid growth in the youth labor force population

4.2.2.4. Growing competition conducting authorities’ requirement to sign up specialist examination conducting firms

4.2.2.5. Growing inclination amongst the corporates and governments to opt for online computer-based tests

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Budget concerns

4.2.3.2. Concerns associated with network connectivity

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Assessment Services Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Psychometric Test

5.1.2. Aptitude Tests

5.1.3. Coding Tests

5.1.4. Others

