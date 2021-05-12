Small Arms Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Business Scenario, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

The Global Small Arms Market is forecasted to be worth USD 6.82 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the small arms for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, and usage of the small arms in sports, to name a few.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Pistols

Revolvers

Rifles

Machine Guns

Shotguns

Carbines

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) 56mm 62mm 9mm 7mm 5mm Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided

Cutting Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Smooth Bore Threaded

Firing Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Gas-operated Recoil-operated Manually-operated

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

