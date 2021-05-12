Water Quality Monitoring Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases.

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the strict policies and regulations regarding environmental degradations and the financial incentives provided by the government and different organizations.

Key participants include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ph Meters

Conductivity sensor

TOC Analyzer

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Turbidity Meter

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Laboratory

Commercial Space

Government Building

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Water Quality Monitoring market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Water Quality Monitoring market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Water Quality Monitoring market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Water Quality Monitoring Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Water Quality Monitoring Market Definition

1.2. Water Quality Monitoring Market Research Scope

1.3. Water Quality Monitoring Market Methodology

1.4. Water Quality Monitoring Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Water Quality Monitoring Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Water Quality Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Water Quality Monitoring Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Water Quality Monitoring Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Water Quality Monitoring Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Water Quality Monitoring Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Water Quality Monitoring Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…