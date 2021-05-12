Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report segments the Smart Manufacturing Platform market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2020, Microsoft announced the acquisition of CyberX to accelerate and secure IoT deployments of customers. With the help of CyberX, customers can manage and improve the security postures of existing IoT devices. CyberX is expected to help customers see a digital map of thousands of devices across a factory floor, which would securely enable smart manufacturing across production facilities and the supply chain.

The performance optimization segment accounted for largest market share of 49.8% in 2019. Adoption of performance optimization applications and smart manufacturing platforms has been growing across industries such as energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, and electronics & semiconductors, which is driving revenue growth of the performance optimization segment to a significant extent.

The process industries segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Rising need to lower operational expenditure and enhance productivity is boosting adoption of Industry 4.0 in process industries. This is also driving deployment of smart manufacturing platforms in process industries.

The device management segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the smart manufacturing platform market in 2019. Increased adoption of advanced digital technologies in the manufacturing sector such as digital twins, smart sensors, and Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) is resulting in increasing number of connected devices, which is driving the need for device management.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global smart manufacturing platform market in 2019. Increasing initiatives by government regarding industrial automation is driving growth of the smart manufacturing platform market in the region.

Key players in the market include Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others

Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)

Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…