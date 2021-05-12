Soil Monitoring Market Size, Share, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2020 to 2027

Soil Monitoring Market Size – USD 345.6 million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.0%, Market Trends – Rapid incorporation of sustainable and innovative agricultural practices

The report firstly introduced the Soil Monitoring basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The ground-based monitoring system sub-segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019, occupying a 55% share in the global market. The accelerated adoption of the ground-based monitoring systems among the skilled farmers to augment the agricultural productivity and improve the quality of crops in the developed countries is the significant factor boosting the segment’s growth.

Services sub-segment are estimated to register a significantly high CAGR of 13.8% in the projected timeframe. The growth can be accredited to accelerated incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices to augment the agricultural and non-agricultural activities and the increasing number of connected agricultural devices.

The agricultural sub-segment occupied a considerable share of the market in 2019 and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR in the forecast timeframe, attributable to the escalating global population, augmenting demand for food, and the accelerated adoption of smart agricultural practices.

Prominent companies of the market include The Toro Company, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., Element Materials Technology, SGS GROUP, Campbell Scientific, METER Group, Sentek Technologies, Cropx Technologies, Spectrum Technologies, and Aquamonix, among others.

In 2019, Mammoet, a global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, joined forces with SGS Group. The SGS Group is assisting the former with the construction and development of a large oil refinery in Nigeria.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Soil Monitoring Market on the basis of system type, offering, application, and region:

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Ground-based Monitoring Systems

Sensing and Imagery Systems

Others (Telematics Systems and Robotics)

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Non-Agricultural

Agricultural

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



