Stevia Market Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Stevia Market will be worth USD 1,185.0 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of sugar on health. Rising obesity and diabetes, coupled with the growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, is expected to drive the demand of the stevia-based sugar substitutes.

The report elaborates on a wide array of market aspects, including import & export, production and consumption rates, manufacturing processes, cost structures, sales network & distribution channels, and consumer bases in the key geographies. Authors of the report have also undertaken a far-reaching study of the present market scenario, coupled with a detailed analysis of significant factors like market size, share, and future growth rate.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, PureCircle was acquired by Ingredion Incorporated. The acquisition was performed with an aim to enhance the production of plant-based natural sweeteners and to expand the product portfolio.

The Liquid Segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period due to the growing preferences among consumers towards the liquid form of stevia. The manufacturers of the sugar substitutes mostly prefer it, as a very small amount of the liquid form is required to enhance the taste of the food products.

The Beverages held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 due to the growing demand for low-calorie beverages among health-conscious people.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income. Besides, the increasing investments by the beverage manufacturing companies to produce beverages with lower sugar content and low-calorific value are expected to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Stevia Market on the basis of Product Form, Application, and region:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Leaf Liquid Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Beverages Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Food Products Dietary Supplements Others



Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Focal Points of the Global Stevia Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report covers significant details on the key manufacturers, vital market segments, product innovation scope, and the forecast years. Additionally, it describes in detail the range of the product and the global Steviamarket segmentation based on product type and application spectrum.

In this chapter, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed at length. Regional Analysis: The report offers meaningful insights into the import and export trends, production and consumption capacities, estimated revenue share, and key players of each region dominating the market

The report also discusses the course of development of each market player in this industry vertical during the forecast period. It further details on the firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers engaged in this industry. The leading products and services to gain global and regional market shares form the competitive landscape of the Stevia industry. Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product profiles, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Stevia Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Stevia Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing number of diabetic & obesity population

4.2.2.2. Increasing preference among consumers for low-calorie foods

4.2.2.3. Increasing usage of sugar substitutes in bakery & food products

4.2.2.4. Growing consumer demand for natural sugar substitutes

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuations in prices of stevia leaf

4.2.3.2. Uncertainty regarding adverse effects of the stevia based sugar substitutes

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Stevia Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Product Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Leaf

5.1.2. Liquid

5.1.3. Powder

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Stevia market @

