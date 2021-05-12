PRESS RELEASES Reactive Powder Concrete Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecasts To 2025

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on ‘Reactive Powder Concrete Market’ that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Reactive Powder Concrete Market during the forecast period.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market is majorly driven by the increasing product consumption in construction industry, owing to its flexural and compressive strength.

RPC is a composite material which is currently under development, and is predicted to transform the construction industry, by the optimization of the material used for construction. Reactive powder concrete is used to build structures which are strong, durable, and eco-friendly. RPC possesses better strength when compared to high-performance concrete.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market: Market Dynamics

RPC is preferred over high-performance concrete (HPC) due to its high compressive strength of more than 200 MPa and also due to its low water absorbing capacity. These factors make the RPC suitable for military waste containment applications.

Growing requirement of raw materials, coupled with the necessity for building earthquake resistant and blast resistant structures is projected to propel the market growth. Moreover, the application of micro-structures for the construction of nuclear and industrial storage facilities would provide some key opportunities to the growth of reactive powder concrete market.

The market is primarily restrained by the product’s high prices. The minerals used in the production of RPC are expensive when compared to the minerals used to produce conventional concrete. This factor is expected to restrain the global market growth.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market: By Application

Based on application, the market has been segmented into power plants, military construction, vehicle and railway bridges, and others. The reactive powder concrete market for vehicles and railway bridges is predicted to hold the dominant share, owing to the product’s strength capabilities to sustain in places where seismic activities are more. The railway bridges are needed to be constructed with materials, which can sustain seismic activities, and the reactive powder concrete is one of the key options for this application. Due to this, the market for railway bridges is expected to dominate the market.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market: By Region

The North America reactive powder concrete market is expected to have the major share in 2017. This region serves the majority of the RPC demand, owing to the presence of numerous construction sites, coupled with high adoption rates of new technologies.

Increasing construction sector in China and India will provide an exponential rise to the growth of Asia Pacific market. Moreover, frequent earthquakes in Japan will further attribute to the increasing product demand during the forecast period.

Reactive Powder Concrete Market: Competitive Landscape

Some significant players in the global reactive powder concrete market include BASF SE, Gulf Precast Concrete, Cemex S.A.B. De. C.V., Ecocem Ireland Ltd., Lafarge Holcim, Illinois Tool Works, Cnbm Heidelberg Concrete AG, Sika, Votorantim Cimentos S.A., and Taiwan Concrete Corporation among several others.

