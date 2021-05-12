Research Antibodies Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global research antibodies market is projected to be worth USD 5,325.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for research antibodies is witnessing a high demand due to its growing application in neurobiology, infectious diseases, oncology, stem cells, and immunology, among others. The report holistically analyzes the Research Antibodies market, taking a closer look at the prominent factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments, as well as the current and emerging trends of the key regional segments of the market.

Another factor driving the demand for the market is an increased incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s. These diseases have a severe impact on human health, and the growing incidence is creating a need for effective therapies. The advancement in technology and the growing geriatric population is also having a positive impact on market growth. The rapid surge in the number of cancer patients all across the globe has also propelled their research activities.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, a leading market player, Abcam PLC, announced the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises TGR Biosciences and Innova. The acquisition will provide Abcam access to Expedeon’s immunology and proteomics products and support.

Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of major importance to bind to the target antigen. These antibodies bind those antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be researched or studied.

Increased incidence of cancer has propelled the demand for research antibodies. Investment in research activities in stem cells is boosting the Research Antibodies market growth. Antibody-based treatment of cancer is an effective therapeutic approach for malignancies and tumors. The antibodies are important to fight cancer cells using human immune systems.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high demand of research antibodies in the Asia Pacific region is owing to the development of the pharmaceutical sector, upsurge in research and development activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.

Key participants include Lonza Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of antibody type, product, application, technology, end-users, and region:

Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Monoclonal Polyclonal

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oncology Infectious Diseases Stem Cells Neurobiology Immunology Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Western Blotting Flow Cytometry Immunofluorescence Immunohistochemistry Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay Immunoprecipitation Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Academic & Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations



Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

