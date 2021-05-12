Chromatography Resins Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global chromatography resins market is projected to be worth USD 3,269.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The chromatography resin market observes high demand attributed to its rising application in the drug development process as biotherapeutic development advances have produced a wide range of complex molecules, posing complex purification challenges. Affinity or liquid chromatographic technology has garnered immense significance as a preferred method of separation in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biochemistry, and environmental science. The technology is primarily a more precise and efficient method for protein purification.

The report comprises a broad database of the market dynamics of the Chromatography Resins market that help in the accurate market estimation over the projected timeline.The profound information encompasses in this report is highly beneficial for businesses and stakeholders who are looking forward to gaining a robust footing in this industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Danaher entered into an agreement with Sartorius Stedim Biotech to divest its three life sciences tools businesses for worth about USD 750.0 million. As per the agreement, Sartorius would acquire chromatography hardware & resins, label-free biomolecular characterization, and microcarriers & particle validation standards businesses of Danaher.

Synthetic resins are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.2% in the forecast period, owing to its growing demand in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food & beverage industry. These resins find extensive usage in ion-exchange chromatography.

Multimodal technology involves deploying two or more separation modes and usually combines hydrophobic interactions and ion-exchange methods to realize sensitivity and selectivity. Automated multi is emerging as a promising technology in improving reproduction and reproducibility and allows complex purification to be done in a shorter time.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.6% in the forecast period attributed to a growing emphasis on developing generic drugs and the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WR Grace & Co., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global chromatography resins market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Natural Synthetic Inorganic Media

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ion Exchange Hydrophobic Interaction Affinity Size Exclusion Multimodal Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Drug Discovery Drug Production Food & Beverage Water & Environmental Agencies Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Chromatography Resins industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Chromatography Resins Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Chromatography Resins Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging demand in drug development process

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for green chromatography

4.2.2.3. Growing usage of separation methods in the food & beverage industry

4.2.2.4. Increased investment in R&D

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled personnel

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Chromatography Resins Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Natural

5.1.2. Synthetic

5.1.3. Inorganic Media

