C5ISR Systems Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The Global C5ISR Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 163.78 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber Defense, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C5ISR market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

C5ISR Systems Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global C5ISR Systems Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Command and Control Communications Computers Cyber Defense Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Land Airborne Naval Joint Space

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Services

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Army Air force Navy Defense Intelligence Commercial Services



Geographical Terrain of the C5ISR Systems Market:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico) Europe (the U.K, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. C5ISR Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. C5ISR Systems Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidences of security breaches in defense

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. C5ISR Systems Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Command and Control

5.1.2. Communications

5.1.3. Computers

5.1.4. Cyber Defense

5.1.5. Intelligence

5.1.6. Surveillance

5.1.7. Reconnaissance

CONTINUED…!

