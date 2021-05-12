Biogas Liquefaction Market Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast to 2025

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on ‘Biogas Liquefaction Market’ that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Liquefaction Market during the forecast period.

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on ‘Biogas Liquefaction Market’ that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the Biogas Liquefaction Market during the forecast period.

The biogas liquefaction market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing concerns towards environmental pollutions, growing modernization and urbanization around the world, which is in turn expected to boost the demand for energy. At present, the majority of the energy demand is completed by fossil fuels such as crude oil, natural gas, coal.

These major environmental concerns have led to shift towards more environment friendly and renewable fuel sources for clean energy. Biogas can be described as a clean, biological and renewable source of energy. Biogas are produced when organic materials such as manure, agricultural waste, plant material, municipal waste, green waste, sewage, food waste, and others are decomposed in anaerobic environment. The production of methane through biogas liquefaction is expected to be major factor to drive the market.

The application of methane in manufacturing organic chemicals and its usage as a motor vehicle fuel is expected to be a major factor to boost the biogas liquefaction market. Owing to these factors the biogas liquefaction market is expected to propel during the forecast period (2018 – 2025).

Biogas Liquefaction: Gaining an Upward Trend

Biogas majorly contains of carbon dioxide, methane, siloxanes, moisture, and hydrogen sulphide. The biogas is purified, then processed and liquefied which could be used as fuel, thus this process is known as biogas liquefaction. The purest kind of liquid form biogas contains of about 97% of methane. Liquefied biogas has around 600 times more space advantage rather than in gaseous state, which makes the biogas much easier to be transported.

The two major technology used for liquefaction of biogas are conventional upgrading technology and cryo-technology. The biogas liquefaction market is expected to fuel a major growth during the forecast period. For instance, countries such as Netherlands and Sweden have started to use liquefied biogas for their application in automotive.

Some of the trucks and trains are using liquefied biogas as a source of fuel in Netherlands. In Sweden, public transport buses and cargo ships use liquefied biogas as a fuel source. The production of liquefaction biogas has led to maintenance of waste management across the globe. The biogas liquefaction market is expected to grow due to its advantage over other compressed gas, and has lower rate wastage produced.

Liquefied biogas burns out more clearly and cleanly, which emits lower amount of carbon dioxide (CO2), thus in turn helps to control the global environmental and pollution. Many automotive companies such General Motors have substituted diesel or petrol with liquefied biogas which is expected to boost the market.

Regional Acumens:

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region for biogas liquefaction market during the forecast period. The Europe biogas liquefaction market is expected to grow at a faster rate due to shift of energy towards clean and renewable energy. High demand for biogas has indirectly or directly fueled the growth for biogas liquefaction manufacturing plant around the world.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in Sweden, waste is imported from the neighboring countries to produce biogas, which is expected to boost the biogas liquefaction market in Europe. Sweden has around 11 new biogas liquefaction manufacturing plants in 2016. To meet 20% of Europe’s energy demand, U.K, Sweden and France had expanded their liquefied biogas plant across Europe. Owing to these factors the biogas liquefaction market is expected to propel during the forecast period.

Market Players:

The global players are more focused on strategies to withstand their place in the competitive market with expansions, collaborations, mergers, partnership, acquisition, and innovations. For instance, in 2015, Air Liquide, had established a new manufacturing plant in Sweden to expand its capacity for biogas liquefaction.

Major players for the biogas liquefaction market include Ameresco, Inc, Eisenmann SE, BioConstruct GmbH, Enspar GmbH, Energy & Waste S.L., EnviTec Biogas AG, Himark BioGas, Groth Corporation, Schmack Biogas GmbH, and Nova Analytical Systems Inc. among others.

