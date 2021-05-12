OEM Coatings Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report 2021-2025

In its database of market research reports, Kenneth Research has recently added a report on ‘OEM Coatings Market’ that focuses on the key strategies developed by the key players operating in the market, along the growth factors, opportunities and the challenges associated with the growth of the market for the projected period of 2021 2025. The report also provides a full assessment of the micro- and macro-environmental factors by utilizing tools such as PESTEL and Porter’s five forces analysis to analyze the market growth. Additionally, the report consists of the numerical data in terms of value and volume, and also includes detailed analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on the OEM Coatings Market during the forecast period.

Coatings are applied on substrates for protection and decoration purposes by Original Equipment Suppliers (OEM) by various industry verticals such as automotive, aerospace and packaging among others. Coatings are applied on substrates to prevent them from wear and tear along with rust and corrosion. In the recent times coatings are as less as 100�m thick and mostly moisture, dust and UV resistant.

Earlier metallic coatings were used by the automotive industry rom tier 1 to tier 2 suppliers as well as OEMs, that constitute of lead and chromium among others. However, with rising awareness of toxic influence to employees with the emission of gasses from while using metal base coatings and other Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), the market drifted towards the usage of water-based coatings.

According to Insights and Reports the global OEM Coatings market is expected to reach approximately US$ 73 Bn by 2025 growing at a prime CAGR of 4.5%. This growth can be quantified by the application of coatings in the automotive industry and is expected to account for approximately 37% of the total market.

