Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market Research and Development, Future Outlook Analysis to 2031

Global Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period 2021 to 2031

The study tracks Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market in particular 2021 to 2031

How will Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market Sales Grow in 2021 and Beyond

The Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Innovative Developments by Key Participants to Fuel Growth of Global Feedwater Treatment Chemicals Market

With growing awareness regarding feedwater treatment for effective functioning of boilers, participants involved in feedwater treatment have been focused on developing advanced technologies to enhance the feedwater treatment process.

For instance, advanced organic oxygen scavenger inorganic sulphite formulations developed by SUEZ remove dissolved oxygen that remains post deaeration process. Dissolved oxygen is a major threat to boilers that causes severe pitting of boilers and corrosion.

This formulation by SUEZ enhances the reliability of the equipment, reduces costs associated with maintenance and reduces copper and iron levels in feedwater. Awareness regarding such techniques is expected to support the sales of feedwater treatment chemicals in the following years.

Other key participants involved in the global feedwater treatment chemicals market include Ovivo, Thermax Chemicals, Ecolab Incorporated, Samco Technologies, Feedwater Ltd., BASF SE, and Dow Chemical Company.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

