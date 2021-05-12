Sports Analytics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2027

The global sports analytics market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8%,during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis is one of the key factors expected to continue to drive global sports analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period.

To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing mobile apps usage to analyses data related to games is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The football segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of football globally.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based sports analytics solutions to optimize revenues and efficiently automate facilities for routine maintenance is expected to drive revenue growth of the cloud segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global sports analytics market during the forecast period.

The on-field segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of sports analytical solutions in several outdoor games including rugby, football, cricket, baseball, basketball, hockey, and others.

Factors such as rising adoption of sports analytics among sports organizations in countries such as the United States and Canada are expected to drive growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Exlservice Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experfy, Inc., Sportradar AG, Oracle Corporation, Catapult Group International Limited, and Deltatre SpA.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Sports Analytics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/651

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Sports Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Basketball

Football

Rugby

Baseball

Cricket

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Analysis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-field

Ticket Pricing

Fan Engagement

On-field

Video Analysis

Player & Team Analysis

Health Assessment

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Read more at https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-analytics-market

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Sports Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Sports Analytics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of advanced analytics technologies

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High implementation costs and data privacy concerns

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…