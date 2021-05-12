Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices and Surgery Devices Market Share, Size, Value, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Business Growth, Revenue and Forecasts (2020 – 2027)

The global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices and Surgery Devices Market is expected to be valued at USD 14.70 Billion in 2027 from USD 10.22 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 4.6% through the forecast period.

North America dominated the market growth in 2019 and is projected to command the market expansion in the forecast timeframe. The dominance of the region can be accredited to the accelerated technological advancement in the healthcare devices and facilities, escalating geriatric populace, and favorable reimbursement scenarios to encourage intricate and complex spinal surgeries.

Key companies of the market include Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Nuvasive Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Depuy Synthes, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic PLC, and Orthofix International NV, among others.

Key Findings from the Report:

Spine biologics is projected to expand significantly in the forecast timeframe owing to the augmenting demand for Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices. The implants are deployed to attain arthrodesis during the procedure to treat symptomatic deformity.

Spine fusion is widely used in the treatment of spinal trauma, tumors, and degenerative nerve disorders. Spinal fusion confers several benefits, such as less blood loss and a minimally invasive technique that enables lesser tissue damage and a significantly shorter hospital stay. The spinal fusion and fixation segment occupied a 62.0% share of the market in 2019 and is projected to proliferate over the projected timeframe.

Minimally invasive spinal surgeries confer lesser scarring, reduced blood loss, minimal tissue damage, low infection risk, and improved cosmetic end-results. The segment is projected to observe a significant growth in the forecast timeframe, registering a CAGR of 5.4%.

In 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a leader in surgical implants, announced the completion of its acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, a global leader of non-fusion and fusion spinal implant solutions and motion preservation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices and Surgery Devices Market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Posterior Interbody

Cervical Fusion Devices Anterior Posterior

Spine Biologics

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices

Spinal Decompression Devices

Spine Bone Stimulators Invasive Non-Invasive

Non-Fusion Devices Dynamic Stabilization Devices Artificial Discs Annulus Repair Devices Nuclear Disc Prostheses



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spinal Fusion & Fixation

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Spinal Decompression

Motion Preservation

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Rest of MEA



