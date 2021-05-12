COVID-19 World Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Playground Artificial Grass Turf , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Playground Artificial Grass Turf market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

By End-User / Application

School Playground

Public Playground

Stadium

Others

By Company

Shaw Sports Turf

Ten Cate

Hellas Construction

FieldTurf

SportGroup Holding

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Sprinturf

CoCreation Grass

Domo Sports Grass

TurfStore

Global Syn-Turf, Inc

DuPont

Challenger Industires

Mondo S.p.A

Polytan GmbH

Sports Field Holdings

Taishan

ForestGrass

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

..…continued.

