COVID-19 World Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Playground Artificial Grass Turf , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Playground Artificial Grass Turf market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
By End-User / Application
School Playground
Public Playground
Stadium
Others
By Company
Shaw Sports Turf
Ten Cate
Hellas Construction
FieldTurf
SportGroup Holding
ACT Global Sports
Controlled Products
Sprinturf
CoCreation Grass
Domo Sports Grass
TurfStore
Global Syn-Turf, Inc
DuPont
Challenger Industires
Mondo S.p.A
Polytan GmbH
Sports Field Holdings
Taishan
ForestGrass
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
..…continued.
