Global Accounting Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical.
Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Online Solutions Accounting Software
Desktop Solutions Accounting Software
By Application
Manufacturing
Services
Retail
By Company
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Intacct
Assit cornerstone
Aplicor
Red wing
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Online Solutions Accounting Software
Figure Online Solutions Accounting Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Online Solutions Accounting Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.2.2 Desktop Solutions Accounting Software
Figure Desktop Solutions Accounting Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Desktop Solutions Accounting Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Manufacturing
Figure Manufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Manufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.2 Services
Figure Services Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Services Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.3 Retail
Figure Retail Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Retail Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Accounting Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Accounting Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Accounting Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Accounting Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Accounting Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Accounting Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Accounting Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Accounting Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Accounting Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Accounting Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Accounting Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Accounting Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company
2.3 North America
2.3.1 North America Sales by Company
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.3.2 North America Price by Company
2.4 Europe
2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.4.2 Europe Price by Company
2.5 South America
2.5.1 South America Sales by Company
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.5.2 South America Price by Company
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company
3 Global and Regional Market by Type
3.1 Global
3.1.1 Global Sales by Type
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
3.1.2 Global Price by Type
3.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type
3.3 North America
3.3.1 North America Sales by Type
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
3.3.2 North America Price by Type
3.4 Europe
3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
3.4.2 Europe Price by Type
3.5 South America
3.5.1 South America Sales by Type
Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
3.5.2 South America Price by Type
3.6 Middle East & Africa
3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020
Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020
3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type
4 Global and Regional Market by Application
4.1 Global
4.1.1 Global Sales by Application
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
4.1.2 Global Price by Application
4.2 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application
4.3 North America
4.3.1 North America Sales by Application
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020
4.3.2 North America Price by Application
4.4 Europe
4.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Application
Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Application
….continued
