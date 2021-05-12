Being a market research company, we have a varied client base across various industries. About 4000 stores are covered every month for in-store research. We lead Retail execution checks for multiple categories for large FMCG clients, with the most recent one being a launch study for a Global Nutrition client. The country nor the system was much prepared for e-learning. Disrupted internet connection is a major issue faced during online classes, whereas lessons at home on digital platform is not fun at all

Could you please tell the online platform(s) on which he/she enrolled in? 32 percent of all interviewed had their wards, enrolled in some course. In response to the pandemic and isolation measures course providers are offering various learning content. Children have enrolled in many online courses where 36% of the children, have enrolled in Udemy classes, 30% in Swayam classes followed by Coursera, edureka, etc.

Market Xcel for Qualitative Data Analysis Simple:- https://market-xcel.com/qualitative-data-analysis-research.html

If you wish to have extraordinary traffic and conversions, then our PPC management services can be trustworthy for you. Our incredible team of PCC experts knows the A to Z of PPC and can ensure better marketing results for you.

To understand the perspective and the changing lifestyle due to Covid, we at MX conducted 3075 interviews across the four zones of the country. The survey was conducted pan India targeted at respondents above 18 years of age. The representation is the natural fall. However, there are substantial numbers in each cell to draw valid conclusions.

The country nor the system was much prepared for e-learning. Disrupted internet connection is a major issue faced during online classes, whereas lessons at home on digital platform is not fun at all

Could you please tell the online platform(s) on which he/she enrolled in? 32 percent of all interviewed had their wards enrolled in some course. In response to the pandemic and isolation measures, course providers are offering various learning content. Children have enrolled in many online courses where 36% of the children have enrolled in Udemy classes, 30% in Swayam classes followed by Coursera, edureka, etc.

To understand the perspective and the changing lifestyle due to Covid, we at MX conducted 3075 interviews across the four zones of the country. The survey was conducted pan India targeted at respondents above 18 years of age. The representation is the natural fall. However, there are substantial numbers in each cell to draw valid conclusions.

The country nor the system was much prepared for e-learning. Disrupted internet connection is a major issue faced during online classes, whereas lessons at home on digital platform is not fun at all

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com