COVID-19 World BBQ Grills Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for BBQ Grills , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
BBQ Grills market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Gas Grills
Charcoal Grills
Electric Grills
By End-User / Application
Commercial
Residential
By Company
Weber
Coleman
Masterbuilt Grills
Onward Manufacturing
Bull Outdoor
Subzero Wolf
American Gas Grill
Lynx Grills
Traeger
KingCamp
Kaoweijia
Rocvan
E-Rover
Livtor
JiaWang
Prior Outdoor
Easibbq
Yongkang
BRS
TABLE OF CONTENT
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global BBQ Grills Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global BBQ Grills Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global BBQ Grills Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global BBQ Grills Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global BBQ Grills Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America BBQ Grills Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America BBQ Grills Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America BBQ Grills Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe BBQ Grills Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe BBQ Grills Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe BBQ Grills Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe BBQ Grills Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
Continued…
