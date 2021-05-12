Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

In August 2019, L3Harris Technologies launched an innovative medium-sized unmanned ground vehicle for security operations in space-constrained environments and urban areas. Small unmanned ground vehicles in the military sector aid in making combat zone safer for humans. These robotic systems have a robust ability to carry out various intense tasks, such as public safety, firefighting, and logistics operations associated with medications to patients in far-flung areas. Increased R&D activities in the industry drive market growth. For instance, the Minitaur by Ghost Robotics is a medium-sized, lightweight, dynamic, and fast direct-drive-legged platform intended for the development of unmanned ground vehicles for commercial applications, and advanced locomotion & gait research, among others.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned ground vehicle market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Remotely Operated Tethered

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wheeled Tracked Legged Hybrid

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Payloads Navigation System Controller System Power System Others

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Medium Small

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Military Law Enforcement



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

