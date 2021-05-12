Smart Factory Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

In May 2019, ABB and the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) exchanged a Letter of Intent (LOI) in Stockholm, Sweden. The LOI was exchanged to accelerate the realization of smart manufacturing in Vietnam. Industrial Robotics held the largest market share of 36.9% in 2019. The increasing adoption of industrial robotics across all the major industries, including manufacturing, petrochemicals, energy, automotive, food & beverages, and mining, is expected to drive the segment’s growth. Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. The growing need to track the business operations and movements & locations of the raw materials with the help of real-time data analysis is expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing execution system (MES).

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Smart Factory industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Factory sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, FANUC, Yokogawa Electric, and Emerson Electric, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Factory Market on the basis of Component, Solution, Industry, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Industrial Robotics (Articulated robots, Cylindrical robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, Collaborative robots) Industrial 3D printing Sensors Control Devices (Relays, switches, motors, and drives) Industrial network (Wired networks, wireless networks, RFID systems) Machine Vision (Cameras, Software, and Processor, Frame grabbers)

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Distributed Control System (DCS) Plant Asset Management (PAM) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Process Industries (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Power, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Metals & Mining) Discrete Industries (Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Smart Factory Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Smart Factory market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Smart Factory market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Smart Factory market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Factory Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

