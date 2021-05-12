Mobile Robot Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

In October 2019, Northrop Grumman and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) have formally signed a master research agreement (MRA), which will help foster innovation between the two organizations. The Unmanned Ground Vehicles segment held the largest market share of 40.2% in 2019. Increasing applications of the Unmanned Ground Vehicles in military and defense fields is expected to drive the segment’s growth. The domestic segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 24.8% over the forecast period. Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) has technologically advanced mobile robots and increased their usage for domestic purposes.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Mobile Robot industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobile Robot sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Northrop Grumman, Kuka, iRobot, Honda Motor, Softbank Group, Kongsberg Maritime, DJI, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Mobile Robot Market on the basis of Product, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Warehouse & Logistics Defense & Security Energy & Power Mining and Minerals Automotive Entertainment, Education and Personnel Domestic Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Mobile Robot Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Mobile Robot market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Mobile Robot market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Mobile Robot market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

