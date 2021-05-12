Blockchain in Energy Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

In October 2020, GuideVision was acquired by Infosys Limited. Infosys will enhance its technological transformation with the acquisition, expanding Infosys Cobalt’s cloud services offering and reaffirming its commitment to the rising ServiceNow ecosystem. Infosys’ ServiceNow capabilities will be enhanced by GuideVision’s training academy and offshore facilities, will provide customers in Europe unparalleled abilities in the first hybrid cloud transition. Due to higher accessibility, the ability to efficient utilization of the network, and distributed architecture, the public segment is likely to hold the largest market. Furthermore, this category enables users to access the system, backed up by incentive-based payment authentication.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blockchain in Energy sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, WePower UAB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, LO3 Energy, Inc., and BigchainDB GmbH, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Energy Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Public Private

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Services Platform

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Peer-To-Peer Transaction Grid Transactions Energy Financing Electric Vehicle Sustainability Attribution Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Oil & Gas Power



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Blockchain in Energy Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Blockchain in Energy market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Blockchain in Energy market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Blockchain in Energy market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

