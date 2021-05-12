Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2028: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

In May 2019, Kromek launched D3S PRD personal radiation detector. It is a high-speed SPRD (spectroscopic radiation detector) or PRD replacement that is a cost-effective radiation detection device that puts a very powerful and sensitive radiation detector into the hands of first-line users. Personal dosimetry is a part of radiation dosimetry. It is used to determine doses to individuals who are exposed to radiation-related to their working environment. The dosimetry techniques vary and depend partly on the source of radiation outside the body or taken into the body. It is also used to measure external radiation exposure.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Bertin Instruments, Polimaster, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Amray Group, PTW Freiburg GmBH, Infab Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market on the product, detectors, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Personal Dosimeters Passive Dosimeters Active Dosimeters Area Process Monitors Environment Radiation Monitors Surface Contamination Monitors Radioactive Material Monitors Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products

Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gas-Filled Detectors GM Counters Ionization Chambers Proportional Counters Scintillators Inorganic Scintillators Organic Scintillators Solid-State Detectors Semiconductor Detectors Diamond Detectors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



