AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solution Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

In November 2020, Claritas HealthTech partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD. The technology is a new AI-powered telehealth-radiology platform and will enable online access for patients to review their clinical reports, radiology images and communicate with their physicians on a single platform. The Computed Tomography (CT) segment is growing due to the high prevalence of different lifestyles associated with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions and cancer and the rise in the demand for advanced imaging solutions. The growing demand for imaging tools is impacting market demand.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solution industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solution sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market on the product, workflow, therapeutic application, deployment mode, modality, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Subscription Software License Perpetual Software License Fee-Per Case Software License Hardware

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Image Acquisition Image Analysis Reporting and Communication Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment Detection Triage Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) General Imaging Specialty Imaging Oncology Neurology Orthopedics Cardiology Respiratory Others Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premise Solutions Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Magnetic Resonance (MR) X-Ray Imaging Systems Computed Tomography (CT) Ultrasound Mammography Multimodality Imaging Systems Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solution Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solution market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solution market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solution market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

