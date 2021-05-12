Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Imaging Systems

Analyzers

Reagents

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dogs

Cats

Poultry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

Onex Corporation

Zoetis, Inc.

Heska Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Virbac

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh

Anipoc, Ltd.

Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Examion Gmbh

Minxray, Inc.

Neurologica Corporation

Esaote Spa

Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.

Excelsior Union Limited

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Sedecal

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

